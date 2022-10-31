5 Names that could be behind Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy character on WWE SmackDown

Uncle Howdy finally showed his face on WWE SmackDown this past week when he once again interrupted Bray Wyatt's promo.

The masked man has been haunting Wyatt since he made his return to WWE back at Extreme Rules, and while his face has now been seen, there are still many options when it comes to the star underneath the disguise.

The following list looks at just five stars who could be behind Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy.

#5. Bray Wyatt himself

Bray Wyatt has proven throughout his time in WWE that he is one of the most creative wrestlers in the world. Wyatt has portrayed several characters in his time, including The Fiend and Sister Abigail, so it wouldn't be a huge stretch to believe that he could also be behind the newest character to arrive in WWE.

Several fans have already pointed out that Uncle Howdy does look just like Bray Wyatt in a mask and his voice is similar, so it could be that Wyatt is once again portraying several personas.

#4. The man in the woods

Bray Wyatt has told many stories throughout his career and one that appears to have stuck with fans is the one where he opened up about "The Man in the Woods." At the time, he revealed that the man was the World Eater and he had long blonde hair just like Uncle Howdy.

Could this character have been added to the current storyline in order to push Bray's former personas together and make sense of the overall story? Howdy may have a link to The Wyatt Family since he is currently being called Uncle by Wyatt.

#3. Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy has made it clear that there is something strange about him from the start. He has proven to be a leader and is currently pushing Schism forward on NXT, which could be seen as future rivals for The Wyatt 6.

Gacy wouldn't be someone that the WWE Universe would expect, which would make it much more of a surprise if it turned out that it was him and there was some ulterior motive for him being Uncle Howdy.

#2. Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas has recently been linked to a WWE return since the former NXT Champion is expected to follow his brother back to the company. There were rumors that Dallas could be back to be part of Wyatt 6, but recently there were some links made between Dallas and Howdy.

It was pointed out online that Dallas and Uncle Howdy both wore the same earring, which could be a small detail that WWE has left in as a tease to his identity.

#1. Barry Windham

Whilst WWE has a whole locker room to choose from when it comes to Uncle Howdy, it's likely that it's someone who is close enough to Bray Wyatt to be able to reveal his secrets.

Howdy clearly has something over Wyatt, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently pointed out how much the newcomer appears to look like Wyatt's own uncle. It would also make sense if it was Windham, since that would explain why he is called Uncle Howdy.

Who do you think Uncle Howdy is? Have your say in the comments section below.

