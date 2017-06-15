5 new ideas for the Money in the Bank concept

We need to see some fresh ideas for the Money in the Bank format.

Money in the Bank is right around the corner

The concept of the Money in the Bank ladder match is a simple one in many ways – give someone a briefcase and have them threaten to cash in on the World Champion. That’s it. Of course it can be more complex than that in certain scenarios, but for the most part, it’s an incredibly accurate description of an incredibly played out process.

So then, why not try and mix things up with ideas that even WWE have probably never thought of before? Of course the reason why they’ve never thought of them is probably because they wouldn’t work as well as they do in theory, but still, it’s nice to think up alternatives especially when the outcome seems incredibly predictable from our point of view.

Money in the Bank is considered by many to be the biggest pay per view outside of the big four, and there’s a lot of logic behind that. For the most part, what happens in the match ends up shaping World Title storylines leading into the Rumble and WrestleMania, and even if it doesn’t there’s always the lingering threat of the dreaded cash in.

So with all of that being said, here are five new ideas for the MITB concept.

#1 Mystery man

Who could it be?

Picture the scenario: the six entrants in the ladder match have beaten each other senseless for the better part of 10 minutes. Every man has been thrown from one or two ladders, and they’re all lying motionless on the ground. Then, before the commentators can even catch their breath, the lights in the area fade to black.

When they come back on a man dressed in all black is climbing the ladder, at which point he retrieves the briefcase and runs backstage with it. Confused, the ring announcers ring the bell to signal the end of the match with nobody knowing who is actually in possession of the contract.

It’d create a thrilling “who’s Mr MITB?” storyline, with the superstar in question revealing themselves upon their cash-in.