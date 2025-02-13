5 new signings Nick Aldis could reveal on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tomorrow on the USA Network. The three-hour episode should be a big one, as it will continue the build towards Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

So far, a number of matches and segments have been announced for the show. Most notably, Tiffany Stratton will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax. Additionally, Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest will clash for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, aims to put together the best show possible. One thing that could help the blue brand is a big signing or two. This would add some life to the brand, which after moving to a longer time slot always helps.

This article will take a look at a few new signings Nick Aldis could potentially reveal on Friday Night SmackDown this week. This includes stars from NXT and big names who recently became free agents.

Below are five new signings Nick Aldis could reveal on WWE SmackDown this week:

#5. Aleister Black could return to WWE

Aleister Black is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He was a major hit in WWE's developmental brand, also holding the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon seemingly didn't book him as well as Triple H did, and Black was ultimately released from the company after initially moving to the main roster.

After leaving WWE, Aleister became Malakai Black and competed in All Elite Wrestling. While he had some success in the company, he was underutilized almost as much as Vince McMahon did. Now, many are hoping he returns to the Stamford-based promotion so he can be booked better under Triple H.

Nick Aldis could reveal that Aleister Black is signing with SmackDown. This would be logical, as Zelina Vega is also on the blue brand. She is Black's real-life wife, so it would make sense for Aleister to be on the same show so they can travel together.

#4. Roxanne Perez could be called up to the main roster

Roxanne Perez is called The Prodigy and for good reason. She picked up wrestling at a high level at a young age. During her time in WWE, she has won the NXT Women's Championship twice and also held the brand's Women's Tag Team Titles.

Currently, Perez is still on NXT, but she is also dabbling with WWE's main roster. She has appeared in the crowd on multiple occasions while also feuding with Bayley, one of RAW's biggest stars.

Many expect Roxanne to sign with the red brand, but Nick Aldis could shock everyone and hire her to SmackDown instead. She could end her feud with Bayley on NXT and then chase Chelsea Green or Tiffany Stratton for main roster gold.

#3. Miro (fka Rusev) is allegedly done with All Elite Wrestling

Miro, (fka Rusev) is an absolute powerhouse. He wrestled in NXT where he aligned himself with his now ex-wife Lana. The two later moved to WWE's main roster and he found success as the United States Champion. Unfortunately, he wasn't happy under Vince McMahon and later left.

The Bulgarian Brute went to All Elite Wrestling hoping for freedom and opportunity. Unfortunately, he didn't quite get what he was looking for. Despite a few promising points, his time in the company was bizarre and lackluster.

He could now return to WWE since he's allegedly a free agent. While Lana likely won't be by his side, Aldis could announce the signing and maybe even reveal that Rusev will return to the ring at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1.

#2. Fraxiom & #1. Nathan Frazer, Fraxiom could make the SmackDown tag team division unmatched

Fraxiom is a tag team on the black and silver brand comprised of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The duo first joined WWE through the NXT UK brand. They later joined the former black and yellow brand and formed a tag team. Since then, they have become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and many feel, in terms of quality, they're among the best in the world.

The duo of Nathan Frazer and Axiom have been unstoppable as the NXT Tag Team Champions, but almost to a fault. They have defeated almost every team available and are certainly ready for a main roster call-up.

Notably, there was a teaser that the duo could face DIY on NXT many weeks ago. Nick Aldis could take advantage of the hype created by that teaser and sign both men to Friday Night SmackDown. This would truly set the tag team division on the blue brand on fire.

