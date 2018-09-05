5 WWE Rumors You Need To Know

In this article, we look at 5 new (and surprising) WWE rumors you need to know about now...

As 2018 continues to push on towards the fall months, we are now beginning to hear about the latest rumors, storylines and ideas WWE has planned for the rest of the year heading into WrestleMania 35 which is set to occur at the MetLife stadium in April 2019. While it seems as though the WWE have a firm handle on things and have their shows "mapped out" so to speak, quite often, Vince McMahon is booking storylines and other going-ons in WWE week-to-week -- hence why plans and rumors are subject to change at any given moment in time.

If there's one thing for certain about Vince, it's the fact that he never likes to get too complacent, and Vinnie Mac is always interested in throwing fans a curve ball that keeps us guessing until the next episode of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. While none of the following surprising WWE rumors are guaranteed to occur or come to fruition, there is a good possibility that at least a couple will be put into motion by WWE in the not-so-distant future. Today, we look at 5 new surprising WWE rumors you need to know about....

#5 Sheamus And Cesaro Are Rumored To Be The Next SD Tag Team Championship Contenders...

Sheamus and Cesaro have not been utilized on SmackDown much lately, but that is all about to change ....

Following their draft over to SmackDown Live, many fans were left pondering as to why the WWE have not utilized the talented duo of Sheamus & Cesaro to their fullest capacity. Quite surprisingly, Sheamus & Cesaro have been left off television for many weeks throughout the past couple of months, and it has definitely boggled fans.

However, that is all about to change if the current rumor surrounding "The Bar" comes to fruition, as reports suggest Sheamus and Cesaro are going to be winning SmackDown's upcoming Tag Team Tournament which is being created to find The New Day a duo to fight at Hell In A Cell. Whether or not "The Celtic Warrior" and "The Swiss Superman" capture the gold remains to be seen, but for most of us fans, it's very reassuring that the WWE have not forgotten about one of their best tag teams...

