5 new titles Triple H could introduce in WWE: Change for The Judgment Day, popular belt to return for the third time?

It was recently reported that Triple H and WWE management are considering bringing a whole new line of titles, with many believing these potential changes are in light of the recent merger with the UFC.

Areas that are reportedly being discussed by company higher-ups include new introductions such as weight divisions, ring names, and title revamps.

Join us as we take a look at new championship belts that World Wrestling Entertainment could introduce to the fans in the coming months.

#5. Triple H brings in the trios division

One championship that has proven to be very popular in various other wrestling promotions in recent years are trios titles.

Over the years, six-man tag team matches have provided fans with some of the greatest moments in WWE history, most notably The Shield's 2014 bouts against Evolution.

Today, there are multiple trios and factions that could gun for these new belts, such as The Judgment Day, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, Latino World Order, The O.C. and many more.

#4. An old WWE title resurfaces

A championship that has proven to deliver top-quality matches over the years in World Wrestling Entertainment is the Cruiserweight Championship.

First introduced in the company in 2001, and then later again in 2016, the belt was held by smaller in stature stars who possessed tremendous high-flying capabilities. Former champions include big names, like Rey Mysterio, PAC (f.k.a Neville), Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero and Matt Hardy.

With WWE under the same umbrella as the UFC, the company may look to bring about certain aspects of the MMA promotion that make it so great, one of those stand-out traits being weight classes.

The cruiserweight title would also provide superstars who may have less to do on a weekly basis, the chance to compete for a title, as well as appear on television on a more regular basis.

#3. A new belt for the women

One championship that wrestling fans have been clamoring for, for almost a decade now, is a mid-card title for the women's division.

With the women's roster at an all-time high in terms of both talent and depth, the chance for a performer to compete for either of the two world titles is slim due to the sheer number of performers currently signed.

Therefore, like with the Intercontinental title and the United States Championship, one or two mid-card belts could certainly provide more levity and excitement to the women's division. It would also provide up-and-coming stars a taste of championship glory before they move up to the main event scene.

One person who is in favor of a new mid-card belt for the women is WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, who recently spoke about the potential championship in an interview with Fox News.

"We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies. Almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship. Just to give someone else a little bit of a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it is always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal." [H/T 411 Mania]

#2. New look tag team titles

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE is also considering splitting up the tag team titles, with both the RAW and SmackDown titles having been unified for the past year or so. Currently, the titles are held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Over the years, brands have usually had a set of tag team titles for their specific shows, with the World and WWE tag team titles of the mid-2000s allowing more duos to win gold.

With only one set of tag team titles being up for grabs over the past year, it has left a lot of lower ranked duos with very little to do on either RAW or SmackDown, with only a certain select number of pairings able to battle for the belts.

#1. A new division and title in WWE

Similar to the cruiserweight division, the merger with the UFC may soon bring about more weight classes in the WWE. With the company commonly having boasted a litenty of huge and powerful performers over the years, the time for a heavyweight division may be now.

The heavyweight division would offer fans to see modern day battles of Kong vs. Godzilla, with huge talents like Omos, Otis, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and many more, all capable of tearing each other apart.

The creation of this division would also offer chances for top UFC heavyweights like Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic and Cyril Gane the opportunity to perform in a WWE ring.