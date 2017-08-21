5 new WWE records post-Summerslam 2017

A look at 5 records worth noting from WWE Summerslam 2017.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 23:15 IST

Record breaking

When it comes to the big four PPVs, WWE fans always like to deal with numbers. Records are often made at these events, and whenever a record is created, it is also subject to being broken.

Summerslam 2017 was not without its fair share of records. Not only have we seen the creation of brand new ones this year, but there are also records that have been either surpassed or matched.

Here are five new WWE records from WWE Summerslam 2017:

#1 First time Summerslam ends with a Fatal 4-way

History making heroes

Summerslam 2017 marked the very first occasion that the biggest party of the summer concluded with a fatal 4-way match.

We have had multi-man matches before to close out the show, most notably the Elimination Chamber in 2003 and the Triple-Threat bout between The Rock, Triple H and Kurt Angle at 2000, but never before have four men gone toe to toe on the final match of the night.

While the more 'purist' of fans amongst us will always favour a straight one-on-one showdown to main event a signature PPV like Summerslam or Wrestlemania, multi-man bouts can often deliver.

Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe have made history by being the first men to see out Summerslam in this way, and considering how great the action was, it's going to take something extra special in the future to top it.