5 next possible directions for The Bullet Club following The G1 Specials in the US

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.59K // 10 Jul 2018, 05:55 IST

The Bullet Club is NOT fine!

This past Sunday, the G1 Specials at the Cow Palace in San Francisco concluded in what will go down as one of the most dramatic and chaotic endings to a Pro Wrestling event, when The Bullet Club’s on-going civil war was elevated to the next level with the birth of The Firing Squad.

Following Kenny Omega’s successful IWGP Heavyweight Title defense against rival Cody Rhodes, it apparently seemed like the former had eventually cemented his place as the leader of The Bullet Club and The Bullet Club was finally fine, only that it was actually not as Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and the legendary Haku had other plans.

Initially, the Tongan trio came out to celebrate with The Elite after Omega’s win, but, eventually ended up attacking the ever-popular Bullet Club subgroup, who were soon joined in the ring by fellow Bullet Club members Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, Chase Owens, and even Yujiro Takahashi, who despite not being actual OGs, have been on the good sides of Tama Tonga and co. within the past few months or years, to say the least.

Not only did the birth of The Bullet Club Firing Squad lead to a face turn from Cody Rhodes, but several interesting questions regarding the faction’s future now arise in our mind and therefore, here are five possible directions which could follow up on the newly ignited dissension between The Bullet Club and The Firing Squad.

#5 Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori, Hikuleo, and Gino Gambino side with The Firing Squad

Bad Luck Fale (middle) is likely to align with G.O.D

Despite being outnumbered by The Bullet Club at The Cow Palace, the trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku, who at this point pretty much seems to be the architect of the assault, led out a perfectly executed plan on the rest of The BC members.

However, as of right now, The Firing Squad is heavily outnumbered by the rest of the faction, who currently have eight members in their ranks.

Following The Firing Squad's attack, the one common question which has apparently risen in everyone’s mind is which side is Bad Luck Fale on? And the likely answer to that question would be that ‘The Underboss’ is definitely sticking to his OG roots and will be siding with his fellow Tongans instead.

Fale is also likely to be joined by Bullet Club’s newest star and latest acquisition Taiji Ishimori, who as some might recall, was initially introduced to the club by Tama Tonga and as for Hikuleo and Gino Gambino, both men were also brought into the faction by Tama and Fale respectively, so, therefore, it is likely that the two of them will be aligning themselves with The Firing Squad.

Has The Underboss spoken after all?

Fuck ‘em! — TheUnderboss (@TOKSFALE) July 8, 2018

Also, the upcoming G1 Climax showdown between Hangman Page and Bad Luck Fale certainly got a lot more interesting and this also opens up the option of a potential Jr. Heavyweight dream match between Taiji Ishimori and Marty Scurll in the near future.