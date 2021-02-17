5 Next steps for the Undisputed ERA after NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, fans were blindsided by Adam Cole's betrayal of his Undisputed ERA ally, Kyle O'Reilly. After the Undisputed ERA saved NXT Champion Finn Balor from a beatdown at the hands of Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, it seemed like Balor and the stable were finally on the same page.

But this moment was short-lived because Cole delivered a swift superkick to Balor. When O'Reilly confronted Cole about the assault, the former NXT Champion superkicked his stablemate and walked away.

O'Reilly seems like he's set for a huge babyface run after this shocking ending to NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Cole is returning to his old heel character, and he could become even more of a villain in the process. Roderick Strong is a wild card in this scenario, as he didn't align with Cole or O'Reilly at the end of Sunday's show. Likewise, Bobby Fish is currently out with an injury.

It's unclear where this huge betrayal will lead, but here are five potential next steps for the Undisputed ERA.

#5 Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor could turn on each other in NXT

Following this shocking moment with the Undisputed ERA at the end of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, WWE released unseen footage of what happened after the event ended. In the video clip, Finn Balor is seen rising to his feet and staring at Kyle O'Reilly before he leaves the ring. It appears that Balor is unaware that O'Reilly was also attacked by Adam Cole.

This tense moment could cause trouble between O'Reilly and Balor in NXT. The NXT Champion may not believe that O'Reilly was also a victim of Adam Cole's actions. As a result, fans could see some friction between the pair. Balor might be under the impression that O'Reilly was responsible for the attack. At the very least, he might think that O'Reilly supported Cole's assault.

Balor and O'Reilly had earned each other's respect, as they competed in two gruelling title matches. But this development could cause the two stars to butt heads once more.

With the reports that NXT will have a presence at WrestleMania 37, the pair could battle it out for the NXT Championship on the Grandest Stage Of Them All in April.