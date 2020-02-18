5 next victims of Finn Balor on NXT

Who will cross paths with The Prince next?

The Prince of NXT is back on the Black & Gold brand and he has already made his mark with some phenomenal victories. Finn Balor first took down Matt Riddle at NXT TakeOver: WarGames late last year after which he took down Tommaso Ciampa.

He then took the fight to Ilja Dragunov of NXT UK during Worlds Collide and ensured he did not come out on the losing end.

At NXT TakeOver: Portland last weekend, Balor took down one of NXT’s greatest wrestlers in an epic fight. The result of the match seemed to have taken a toll on his opponent, Johnny Gargano, who turned heel after the fight.

With Balor looking for more victims to take down in NXT and become the undisputed best on the brand, he will come for another Superstar soon.

In this article, we will look at the 5 Superstars who Balor could attack next and get in a rivalry with to become an even bigger heel.

#5 Kassius Ohno

The Knock Out expert is looking for a major feud

Kassius Ohno has been with NXT on and off since 2012. In 2016, he re-signed with the company and has remained a permanent fixture on the Black and Gold brand ever since.

While Ohno started off strong and got big matches, he was reduced to an enhancement talent later on. However, this did not break the backing he had from the NXT Universe.

Following his loss to Matt Riddle at TakeOver: Phoenix in 2019, Ohno moved to the NXT UK brand where he competed today. Finn Balor could maybe to NXT UK for some time and give the brand a much-deserved push.

Advertisement

Balor’s name is enough to draw a huge audience, and if Balor decides to move to NXT UK for a short stint, then we could watch him take on the veteran Ohno, who has a following on the brand.

This will allow Balor to target another veteran of the brand and increase fans’ interest in NXT UK while getting across as a major heel all over.

1 / 5 NEXT