WATCH: 5 WWE segments that were too wild for PG Era

One of the reasons WWE rose to global fame is the outlandish nature of sports entertainment.

From a brutal bloodbath to an unexpected display of love, it was hard to guess which rated R segment they had in store in the previous eras of their programming.

However, since moving to PG-13, Vince McMahon's company has primarily removed its Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era features. While not common, some unexpected not-so-PG moments have taken place in the modern era.

Various WWE Superstars have been featured in non-PG moments in recent times

The five instances we have chosen for the video include the following names:

The Fiend

Eva Marie

Drake Maverick

Lana and Rusev

The Undertaker and Triple H

