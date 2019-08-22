5 non-WWE pro-wrestling video games you totally forgot about

Hulk Hogan's Main Event. Oh, man, wait until you get to this entry...

It's interesting, when you think about it: wrestling video games are one of the few times where the finish to a professional wrestling match is not predetermined. I mean, unless you're really confident in your video game playing skills, I suppose.

There's been a wide variety of wrestling video games released over the years. Some, say like WWF No Mercy for the Nintendo 64 or any of the Fire Pro Wrestling games (yes, they're all really good, shut up), are fantastic. Others, say like WCW Backstage Assault for the original PlayStation or... well, let's be honest, any WCW game not on the Nintendo 64, are, well.... not as fantastic.

More recently, most of the attention has been on 2K's WWE 2K series - what with WWE being the biggest wrestling company in the world and all. And, to their credit, they've actually put out some fine games over the years (2K19 was a pleasant surprise and 2K20 is shaping up to be interesting, too).

But there's also been a wide variety of games not based on the performers of Vince McMahon's brainchild. There's the excellent Fire Pro Wrestling World for the PS4 and on Steam, which features the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster (as least, the roster at the time of the game's release - go play as Kenny Omega!), or the upcoming RetroMania Wrestling, which is taking the gameplay style of the original WWE WrestleFest arcade game, and updating it with both current non-WWE stars (like Zack Sabre, Jr. and Colt Cabana) and legends (Tommy Dreamer and The Road Warriors, for example).

We thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the non-WWE games of the past that you may have forgotten about. Some of them are.... OK. Others are... way less than OK. But all of them are interesting. But before we get to those, we do have to make mention of...

Honorable Mention: WWE Crush Hour

We obviously couldn't include this on the list, as it's both a WWE game and not actually a wrestling game. But, man, this game is just awesome.

Set in the not-too-distant future (probably Next Sunday A.D.), WWE Crush Hour is a car combat game in the vein of Twisted Metal, where WWE Superstars try to murder each other in cars equipped with cannons and machine guns and stuff.

While the concept is just ridiculous (along with the concept of Vince McMahon owning every TV network in the world, which is what the game's plot is centered around - and, yes, it has a plot), the actual gameplay is a lot of fun. The vehicles actually control really well, the audio is well done - there's even commentary by Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler - and each wrestler is very well represented with each car.

I'm not suggesting you run out and find a copy - which was only released on PlayStation 2 and Nintendo GameCube - right now. But, if you get the chance to play it, don't pass it up. It's a lot of fun.

Now, on to the actual list...

