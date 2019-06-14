5 NXT Alumni Triple H should bring back to NXT from the WWE main roster

Will someone follow Prince Pretty to NXT?

WWE's current roster is more loaded with talent than ever before and whilst this is obviously a good thing, it does mean that certain wrestlers miss out on screen time each week. Despite the number of hours WWE airs nowadays, there still isn't enough time to feature everyone.

Sadly, many of the wrestlers who are missing out at the moment tend to be former NXT Superstars who have been called up only to not be given a fair run at things on the main roster.

Triple H has constantly told everyone that NXT is not classed as a third brand, and is in fact seen as level with Raw or SmackDown. This has led fans to want wrestlers to move from the main roster to NXT, just as NXT stars move to the main roster.

We have recently seen one of the first breakout stars from NXT, Tyler Breeze return to the black and yellow brand and it has instantly hit the refresh button on his career. Instead of sitting in catering on Raw, Breeze has become relevant again, entering an excellent feud with The Velveteen Dream that culminated in a tremendous NXT Takeover 25 match.

Triple H has since confirmed that Prince Pretty is in fact back for good on NXT, with no intentions of moving him back to Raw or SmackDown. So with that in mind, which other NXT alumni should make the jump back to Full Sail?

#5 EC3

Can the Top 1% be saved?

EC3 was a part of the group of NXT Superstars that WWE decided to randomly promote to the main roster prior to WrestleMania 35. However, it proved to be a clear example of the company doing things without any direction or plan.

It took weeks to actually get EC3 a match on Raw and even then his time in the ring was brief and lacked any rhyme or reason. WWE simply restricted him to backstage segments posing in front of a mirror, sucking all of the passion from him.

It is clear from his mannerisms that he no longer has the same energy about being in the company, and it is a real shame to visibly see that on a week by week basis. But there is a way to fix things, which would be sending him back to NXT.

Triple H certainly didn't get the most out of EC3 during his brief run in NXT, and a second run might allow him to do that, potentially opening Vince McMahon's eyes to the potential EC3 has as a main event star. Something that he showed during his time in TNA.

