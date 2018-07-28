5 NXT Call-Ups That WWE Isn't Doing Justice To

Should WWE stop burying these five superstars?

Should the main roster really be the goal anymore?

Although that notion sounds ridiculous and counterproductive to the whole idea of NXT as a developmental system, it also seems to be true when considering what happens to superstars once they leave NXT. In fact, it is starting to feel like NXT superstars should hold off on their debut for as long as possible in order to avoid being used in a ridiculous way.

Of course, not everyone has suffered from terrible booking once they reached the main roster and that should be acknowledged, but there are other's that WWE just doesn't seem to know what to do with. Furthermore, WWE changes key parts of their gimmick that got them over in NXT, which helps them floundering on the main roster as well.

With that being said and WWE continuing to do the unthinkable with some the greatest superstars to ever enter NXT, here are five former NXT superstars that WWE is not doing justice to right now!

#5 Bayley

Does Bayley deserve better from The WWE?

What is WWE doing with Bayley right now? Of course, that has been the question that fans and media pundits alike have been asking for over a year now, but WWE continues to do next to nothing with the former NXT champion and Raw Women's champion. In fact, she hasn't held The Women's title in over a year and has been the victim of start and stop pushes.

Another problem with Bayley on the main roster is the fact that WWE refuses to fully turn her heel. They teased Bayley turning heel several times against Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks, but they seem to always pump the brakes on it shortly after getting started, which is becoming really frustrating to watch.

WWE now has her teaming up with her best friend, Sasha Banks, which wouldn't be that bad if they didn't just waste two months on breaking the two women up. WWE then sent Banks and Bayley to therapy for three weeks, had them hash out their problems in a tag team match and now they are best friends again.

It just doesn't make any sense and it's killing the momentum this talented young lady used to have. To be completely honest, it's not all WWE's fault and could just be an indication that WWE needs to do a branch switch with Bayley, but until that finally happens, she's just going to be midcard fodder and an enhancement talent for other superstars.

