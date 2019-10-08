5 NXT Factions Finn Balor can form to battle The Undisputed Era

Finn Balor returns to WWE NXT

Last week's episode of WWE NXT saw the surprise return of Finn Balor, and while WWE fans were anticipating the return of the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, no one expected Balor would return to the Wednesday night brand.

Balor made his surprise return after the opening match featuring Adam Cole retaining the NXT title against Matt Riddle, and it appears as if Balor might be headed towards a feud against the NXT Champion.

Tommaso Ciampa also made his return to NXT TV at the end of last week's episode, which could setup some type of three-way feud between Cole, Balor and Ciampa, but either way, the numbers will be stacked against both Ciampa and Balor as The Undisputed Era will always be in the corner to assist Adam Cole.

Given the above, let's take a look at five factions Finn Balor can form to battle The Undisputed Era.

#5 DIY 2.0

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

DIY, consisting of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, quickly became one of the most popular tag teams in NXT until Ciampa turned heel and in the process turned on Johnny Gargano, leading to one of the most memorable feuds in WWE NXT history.

Ciampa played the heel throughout his feud with Johnny Gargano, until the end of the feud which saw Gargano turn heel as Ciampa was exiting TV due to injury which required surgery.

With Ciampa back on NXT TV and in the position to become a top babyface, it might be a good idea to see Gargano and Ciampa re-team as DIY, but this time with the addition of Finn Balor to help counter The Undisputed Era's numbers game against top NXT babyfaces.

With Gargano needing a more important feud now that NXT is on USA Network, a DIY reunion might be the best plan for both him and Ciampa.

