5 NXT heels who are ready for WWE's main roster

The future is looking good for these five Superstars.

by dannyhartdannyhart Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017

Triple H's NXT roster is getting better and better

Around a year ago, the general feeling among fans was that the glory days of NXT were over. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor had all been called up to WWE’s main roster, while Asuka was left with barely any competition in the women’s division once the Four Horsewomen departed.

But that was then and this is now, and the never-ending conveyor belt of talent at the Performance Centre continues to churn out more and more stars for Vince McMahon and the WWE booking committee to one day get their hands on.

This article will concentrate on the villainous side of Triple H’s NXT roster by picking out five heels whose characters have developed to such an extent that, if called upon, they’d fit in perfectly on Raw or SmackDown Live.

Apologies to fans of The Undisputed Era, but they haven’t even had their first NXT TakeOver match yet, so they haven't made the list.

#1 Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa is recovering from an ACL tear

Is there a better heel-in-waiting in WWE or NXT right now than Tommaso Ciampa? The former #DIY member’s attack on Johnny Gargano at the end of TakeOver: Chicago was one of the best heel turns we've witnessed in recent years, and it’s a shame we haven’t been able to see him inside a squared circle since then.

A torn ACL is expected to sideline the man formerly known as “Psycho Killer” until at least March 2018, but once he returns — and inevitably feuds with Gargano — it won’t be long until he receives a call-up to the main roster.

After all, the NXT Tag Team title match between #DIY and The Revival at TakeOver: San Antonio was named the best match of 2016 by WWE’s official website, so it's safe to say he's already turned a few heads in his short time with the company.