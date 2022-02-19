5 NXT Level Up superstars every WWE fan should know

Recently, WWE scrapped the 205 Live brand and replaced it with a new weekly program called NXT Level Up. After merging the Cruiserweight and North American Championships earlier this year, the division fell largely into obscurity. As a result, fans were not surprised by the news of its retirement.

But the announcement of a new brand has rekindled excitement. Vince McMahon has been working to repackage NXT for a while, and it seems Level Up is another step in that process.

The 60 minute show, which airs every Friday, will be taped before the weekly NXT 2.0 programming. The company has hyped the program as featuring exciting young talent:

"Catch some of WWE’s brightest young talent as they look to begin their climb to the top of NXT 2.0 when #WWENXT Level Up, debuts this Friday at 10/9c!"

The very first episode aired on the February 18, but a few superstars have already made their presence felt.

As the new series continues, fans will become familiar with stars who could be the future faces of WWE. In this list, we'll discuss the five NXT Level Up superstars you need to know about.

Which of the following do you think may have a bright future in Vince McMahon's company? You are welcome to voice your opinions in the comments below.

#5. Ivy Nile took part in The Rock's Titan Games

Ivy Nile engaged in a tag bout on the first-ever episode of Level up, which was also the only match to feature female participants.

Nile gained national recognition before even joining WWE. She took part in NBC's sports game show The Titan Games, which was hosted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and became the first female Titan Champion.

Nile then tried her hand in mixed martial arts, competing in the women's flyweight division of Valor Fighting Challenge before trying out for WWE. She was among the selected superstars and was given a developmental contract.

Ivy has had one appearance on the main roster, competing on RAW Underground in 2020. The match was won by Shayna Baszler.

Now that she's made her appearance on Level Up, it's possible Nile will be a prominent star going forward.

