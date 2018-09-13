NXT - 5 Points To Note (12 September, 2018)

NXT had some good and some bad across one hour

Every week, I know that even if RAW and SmackDown Live disappoint, NXT will still be a good show. Unfortunately, this week was a 'by the numbers' affair that I did not particularly care for. Much like RAW and SmackDown Live, much of the show felt like it was filler material. That said, I will still bring you this weekly '5 Points to Note' piece.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and feelings. Did you think this week's show was any good? Whom do you see challenging Tommaso Ciampa next?

Honestly, I think this was just an off show before the action picks up again next week with Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne. With Hell in a Cell coming our way next week as well, I'm sure it will be a packed week of action overall.

Here are 5 points to note from this week's show!

#5 Brawling after the match finished

I loved every minute of this main event match

So many wrestling pundits have said this in the past (or something to this effect). You can perform a million moves in the ring, but unless you have a well-defined character, none of them will actually mean anything. Therefore, it was such a treat to see two characters compete in the main event of NXT.

Nikki Cross was absolutely deranged in the early going of the match, and Bianca Belair seemed out of sorts. She fired back and got her stuff in, including a deadlift gorilla press that got the crowd very excited. Ultimately, the action spilled outside the ring, resulting in a double count out.

And yet, the brawl was not over as the two men kept dropping blows on each other thereafter. The action ended with Nikki Cross jumping off the announce table, to bring chaos and carnage. This was, by far, the best thing on the show, across the hour of action.

