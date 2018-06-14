NXT- 5 Points to Note: 13 June, 2018

NXT put together the best go-home show ever!

NXT was a great show, just like it always is!

The final episode of NXT before TakeOver in Chicago aired this week. While only one match across the hour was absolutely extraordinary, the atmosphere was truly palpable. There is an air of excitement before TakeOver comes around. Of course, it is for a very good reason.

In this article, I shall examine 5 points from this week's episode of NXT. In my estimation, they stood out and could have long-term consequences. NXT also did a great job in building the anticipation for TakeOver in Chicago.

I'm sure this edition of TakeOver will be just as good as every other edition that preceded it. Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about the show.

Here are 5 aspects of this week's show that I thought were noteworthy.

#5 Match of the week

Dunne and O'Reilly put on a clinic

The featured main event for this week's show was a showdown between Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne. The prestigious United Kingdom Championship was on the line. As one would expect, the two men were absolutely incredible and took each other to the absolute limit. It helped that the crowd was hot for the contest as well.

One of the highlights of the match saw Kyle O'Reilly reaching into Dunne's mouth and pulling away his mouth guard. At this point, Dunne grabbed a hold of O'Reilly hand and simply would not let go. This would continue right up to the 'Bitter End' with Pete Dunne picking up a very impressive win.

Yet again the contest erupted into a full-fledged brawl as The Undisputed ERA and Lorcan/Burch entered the fray throwing punches. This time, it was the babyfaces who stood tall going into Chicago, where they have the momentum in the Tag Team Championship match.