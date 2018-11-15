NXT- 5 Points To Note (14 November, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 1.52K // 15 Nov 2018, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undisputed ERA stood tall after this week's main event

NXT is, more often than not, my favorite WWE brand. I must admit that this week's episode wasn't nearly as exciting as most other weeks. This is, in part, because the NXT TakeOver card is set in stone. And as has been discussed several times, this time, TakeOver is one match short.

I can live with that, quite honestly. NXT is a brand that values quality over quantity, and this reflects in their weekly product, in every episode. So, how exactly did the go-home episode of NXT before TakeOver: WarGames pan out, this week?

I've identified 5 points that I felt were worth mentioning, in this very feature. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts.

What did you think of this week's episode, readers?

#5 Huge match with huge stakes

The main event was easily , the match of the night

Each of the teams involved in WarGames had to pick a representative to battle it out in a singles match. The winning team would receive an advantage heading into NXT TakeOver: WarGames for the actual WarGames match. Kyle O'Reilly was chosen to be the singles representative for the Undisputed ERA.

The babyfaces could not make up their mind about whom they would choose to represent their oddball team. When Dunne and Ricochet got into a war of words, Hanson volunteered for the role. The monstrous individual met up against the technical and tactical O'Reilly in a clash of styles, in this week's main event match.

O'Reilly tried to keep the big man on the mat, but Hanson would overpower the considerably smaller opponent and move to the top rope. Adam Cole would interfere, and then the others would, and ultimately, all hell broke loose, ahead of the TakeOver match. This allowed O'Reilly to pick up the win and the advantage for the Undisputed ERA.

1 / 5 NEXT