NXT- 5 Points to Note (1st August, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.41K   //    02 Aug 2018, 10:08 IST

Another week of nail-biting action from the house of NXT
Last week, the NXT Universe turned topsy-turvy as a brand new champion was crowned. This week dealt with the aftermath of the same and was equally as exciting. NXT continues to remain one of the most consistent brands in wrestling. Every week that I tune in, I know that I'm in for a treat.

What did you think of this episode? Do you think that NXT has been consistently putting out better shows than the main roster, like the internet seems to? What do you think NXT does differently that the main roster doesn't?

Leave a comment in the section right below, folks. Do you think that TakeOver in Brooklyn will be able to outshine SummerSlam when the bell does ring?

Before I get carried away any further, here are 5 points I noted from this week's NXT episode!

#5 Aleister Black delivered his vengeance

Aleister Black felled Johnny Gargano with a Black Mass
Tommaso Ciampa came out to gloat this week, after winning the NXT Championship from Aleister Black last week. The chorus of boos was deafening with some audience members getting in his face to tell him off. It is amazing how the beloved #DIY superstar has become such a dreaded heel in almost no time. And then he cut a promo.

Johnny Gargano would have none of it, really. As Aleister Black's music hit and he strode to the ring, Gargano outraced him and chased Tommaso Ciampa away through the crowd. As Gargano reminded Ciampa the only reason he was NXT Champion was because of him, Black dropped him with a massive Black Mass of his own.

And then, for a change, the entire NXT Universe turned their backs on Gargano as they said- 'You deserve it', quite vehemently. I wonder if this means a shift in character for Johnny Gargano.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
