NXT- 5 Points to Note (1st August, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 4.41K // 02 Aug 2018, 10:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Another week of nail-biting action from the house of NXT

Last week, the NXT Universe turned topsy-turvy as a brand new champion was crowned. This week dealt with the aftermath of the same and was equally as exciting. NXT continues to remain one of the most consistent brands in wrestling. Every week that I tune in, I know that I'm in for a treat.

What did you think of this episode? Do you think that NXT has been consistently putting out better shows than the main roster, like the internet seems to? What do you think NXT does differently that the main roster doesn't?

Leave a comment in the section right below, folks. Do you think that TakeOver in Brooklyn will be able to outshine SummerSlam when the bell does ring?

Before I get carried away any further, here are 5 points I noted from this week's NXT episode!

#5 Aleister Black delivered his vengeance

Aleister Black felled Johnny Gargano with a Black Mass

Tommaso Ciampa came out to gloat this week, after winning the NXT Championship from Aleister Black last week. The chorus of boos was deafening with some audience members getting in his face to tell him off. It is amazing how the beloved #DIY superstar has become such a dreaded heel in almost no time. And then he cut a promo.

Johnny Gargano would have none of it, really. As Aleister Black's music hit and he strode to the ring, Gargano outraced him and chased Tommaso Ciampa away through the crowd. As Gargano reminded Ciampa the only reason he was NXT Champion was because of him, Black dropped him with a massive Black Mass of his own.

The choices that I make are always going to benefit me, and no one has to agree to any of it, as long as I do. But when the entire @WWENXT universe tells you you had it coming, it only reaffirms that what I felt needed to be done was what they felt needed to be done. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 2, 2018

And then, for a change, the entire NXT Universe turned their backs on Gargano as they said- 'You deserve it', quite vehemently. I wonder if this means a shift in character for Johnny Gargano.

1 / 5 NEXT