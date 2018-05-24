NXT - 5 Points to Note (24 May, 2018)

As always, NXT put on a great show!

NXT was the best hour of WWE television, like always

It doesn't matter whether or not WWE RAW or SmackDown Live deliver every single week. NXT puts on a show on a weekly basis that makes us proud to be fans of sports entertainment. This week was no different. There was hardly a dull moment through the show.

There's a three-man booth once again with Nigel McGuinness making his return. There's a new backstage interviewer in Sarah Schreiber, who's come to NXT recently. Cathy Kelley has replaced Christy St. Cloud as the primary backstage interviewer.

It's a new NXT but one thing remains the same as always. The brand never cuts corners when it comes to bringing fans the best in sports entertainment every week.

Here are 5 points that I found interesting about this week's episode.

#5 One apiece

Lacey Evans managed to get a victory over Kairi Sane this week

The feud between Lacey Evans and Kairi Sane has only grown more personal in the weeks past. Do remember that Sane already has a big win over the 'Lady of NXT'. The two women met in a rematch this week and really took one another to the limit. It really shows the strength of the division that performers of this calibre exist in the non-title picture.

Very few performers can sell a punch as their big finishing move. Lacey Evans is certainly a very proud member of this exclusive club. She threw a Woman's Right as Sane came flying in with an elbow to pick up a big win.

As it stands now, both women are tied at one win apiece and it stands to reason that there will be a rubber match to determine who wins the feud. One can only assume that the winner of the feud will get a shot at the NXT Women's Championship down the line someday.