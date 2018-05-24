Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    NXT - 5 Points to Note (24 May, 2018)

    As always, NXT put on a great show!

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 11:19 IST
    6.18K

    NXT was the best hour of WWE television, like always
    NXT was the best hour of WWE television, like always

    It doesn't matter whether or not WWE RAW or SmackDown Live deliver every single week. NXT puts on a show on a weekly basis that makes us proud to be fans of sports entertainment. This week was no different. There was hardly a dull moment through the show.

    There's a three-man booth once again with Nigel McGuinness making his return. There's a new backstage interviewer in Sarah Schreiber, who's come to NXT recently. Cathy Kelley has replaced Christy St. Cloud as the primary backstage interviewer.

    It's a new NXT but one thing remains the same as always. The brand never cuts corners when it comes to bringing fans the best in sports entertainment every week.

    Here are 5 points that I found interesting about this week's episode.

    #5 One apiece

    Lacey Evans managed to get a victory over Kairi Sane this week
    Lacey Evans managed to get a victory over Kairi Sane this week

    The feud between Lacey Evans and Kairi Sane has only grown more personal in the weeks past. Do remember that Sane already has a big win over the 'Lady of NXT'. The two women met in a rematch this week and really took one another to the limit. It really shows the strength of the division that performers of this calibre exist in the non-title picture.

    Very few performers can sell a punch as their big finishing move. Lacey Evans is certainly a very proud member of this exclusive club. She threw a Woman's Right as Sane came flying in with an elbow to pick up a big win.


    As it stands now, both women are tied at one win apiece and it stands to reason that there will be a rubber match to determine who wins the feud. One can only assume that the winner of the feud will get a shot at the NXT Women's Championship down the line someday.

    WWE NXT TM-61 Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa WWE Points To Note
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (2nd May, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (7th March, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT: 5 Points to Note (28 Feb, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    Ranking NXT's Top 5 performers from May 16 episode
    RELATED STORY
    WWE NXT Results 7th March 2018, latest NXT winners,...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Recently returned NXT tag team change their name
    RELATED STORY
    WWE NXT News: Dusty Rhodes Classic is coming back!
    RELATED STORY
    NXT - 5 Points to Note (16 May, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT- 5 Points to Note (25th April, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    NXT TakeOver: New Orleans- 5 Points to Note (7 April, 2018)
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...