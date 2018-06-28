NXT- 5 Points to Note (27 June, 2018)

A new season of NXT got under way , this week

NXT TakeOver: Chicago is a thing of the past, and a new season of NXT is currently in progress. This week's show gave us a glimpse of what to expect before Brooklyn comes around. There were new feuds and programs. There was much of the same too!

So what were the highlights of this week's episode? I shall provide a rundown in this article. I invite you to leave your thoughts and comments below, as well!

NXT is the hottest brand in wrestling, it has often been said. It is clear to see why because they put on incredible shows, every single week.

Here is my take on the events that transpired this week.

#5 A new beginning for Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae's singles career is off with a bang!

Anyone that's followed Candice LeRae's career in the independents knows just how good a performer she truly is. She's also Mrs. Johnny Gargano, and unfortunately for her, thus far, she's only been a side character in the hottest rivalry in sports entertainment. However, I think things are about to change soon.

LeRae took on Lacey Evans in a singles match where she clearly went in as the underdog. After all, Evans has been on a dominant streak lately and she was significantly larger than LeRae at the very first glance. And yet, LeRae scored pretty comprehensive victory with a gorgeous springboard moonsault.

Following the match, she made it clear that the Ciampa vs. Gargano rivalry was long behind her. She would focus on her own goals, dreams and aspirations and was now gunning for the top prize in the black and yellow women's division- the NXT Women's Championship currently held by Shayna Baszler. I am very keen to see just how she fares as a singles superstar.