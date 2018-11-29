NXT- 5 points to note (28 Nov, 2018)

It was a battle of the monsters on NXT television

I think it's safe to say that NXT TakeOver: WarGames II was a huge hit for the WWE Universe. Survivor Series disappointed on many levels, but like every TakeOver event, WarGames did not. From start to finish, NXT stole the show for anyone who'd purchased tickets. Or indeed, anyone who'd subscribed to the WWE Network.

And this brings us to a new season of NXT TV, leading into the TakeOver on Royal Rumble weekend. For what it was worth, I quite enjoyed this week's show. Wasn't the crowd simply red hot through the course of the evening?

Let me know what you thought about the show as well. As far as I'm concerned, this was a winner.

Here are 5 points that I found particularly noteworthy from this week's show.

#5 A triumphant return to action

EC3 was absolutely on fire, this week

If you remember, EC3 had been ruled out of action after an attack from the Undisputed ERA, at least for a fair bit. He would return to action this week, with memories of the attack still fresh in his mind, aiming for retribution. But before EC3 could get his hands on the Undisputed ERA he had a challenger in the form of Marcel Barthel in front of him.

Barthel played the stereotypical German heel to the fullest, with Nigel McGuinness putting his classically themed music over, establishing his character. But Barthel was no match for the onslaught that was to come from the returning EC3. EC3 then picked up the microphone and addressed Bobby Fish of the Undisputed ERA.

"I am coming for your head, your knees and EVERYTHING in between..."



A warning for @theBobbyFish... @therealec3 is coming for you. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/f8FzNXrh3w — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 29, 2018

EC3 was furious at the attack from fish and chastised him for not finishing the job when he had the change. He promised revenge and retribution in the coming weeks.

