NXT- 5 Points to Note (29 Aug, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta

Many interesting questions emerged on this week's episode of NXT

So after the excitement that was the fourth edition of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, we commence with a brand new season of programming. Much has changed since NXT TakeOver transpired. We have two brand new champions in the black and yellow brand, and they are both babyfaces. We have new faces and a very competitive division.

But what lies in store for us in this new season of action, then? I shall attempt to answer that loaded question in this article, through 5 points I found particularly interesting overall. I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts on the future course for NXT's talented roster.

Let me just say this at the start. I did not find myself bored at any point during this week's proceedings.

I so wish I could say the same about RAW and SmackDown Live as well.

#5 The investigations continue

Was Johnny Gargano the man who assaulted Aleister Black, before their big match?

The best kind of wrestling is the kind that keeps you guessing, in my opinion. Take Kevin Owens quitting WWE for instance. All week long we've had people speculating with regard to his status in the comments section of our website, throwing across very many possibilities.

At the top of the show this week, NXT General Manager William Regal made it clear that he was launching an investigation into who attacked Aleister Black, thereby forcing NXT to turn the Triple Threat main event at TakeOver into an ordinary Tag Team contest. He even asked Johnny Gargano point blank if he was the attacker. Interestingly, Gargano never denied the allegations.

The most interesting thing about this situation is that Nikki Cross knows the attacker but she's far too crazy to say the name. I can't wait for this situation to play out in the coming weeks.

