NXT- 5 Points to Note (3 Oct, 2018)

Yet another solid week of fast paced NXT television action

The men and women of NXT know that the brand is the talk of town. There are many eyes on them at all times. And this is why they put on great performances, every single week. This week was certainly no different.

In this piece, I shall note 5 points that I found particularly noteworthy. Let me know what you thought of this week's action as well. I'm curious to know what your feelings about this very episode are.

Do you think NXT TakeOver: WarGames will be just as exciting as the inaugural edition last year? How do you think the build to the event has been thus far?

Here is my assessment of this week's hour-long episode.

#5 Lacey Evans continues her dominant run

Lacey Evans is clearly being primed for the big time

Only last week, Lacey Evans had met Candice LeRae outside the arena and exchanged a few harsh words. This was the setup for the match this week, where both performers brought their A-Game to the fold. As impressive as the veteran LeRae seemed during the match, it is clear that the company is very high on Lacey Evans at the moment.

Evans did not play fair, even resorting to heel tactics like pulling LeRae's hair to get the upper hand. And then, when the audience least expected it, Evans would scream- 'You’re no good, just like your husband' at her opponent. This would just anger LeRae who unleashed a flurry of blows on Lacey Evans.

But Evans had LeRae's number and decked her with a massive Woman's Right to pick up the victory and move up the ranks in the women's division. I expect Evans to be a major player when she goes up into the main roster too.

