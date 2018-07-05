Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NXT- 5 Points to Note (4th July, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta
05 Jul 2018

We saw a massive shift in character for Johnny Gargano
I can say without hesitation that NXT was the best hour of WWE television this week after the lackluster shows that were RAW and SmackDown Live. Both of the main roster shows seemed to heavily tone down the action around the 4th of July holiday. Such was not the case with NXT at all. What we got was pure, unbridled action!

There was much that I liked about the show. There was much that got me thinking about the future. And that's the best kind of television, is it not?

When a TV show makes you think, you know you've got a winner! I'm curious to know how all the existing threads will be stitched together in the garment we know as TakeOver.

Here are 5 points from the show I found worth noting for you!

#5 Two men took one out!

Otis Dozovic put up a brave fight, but did not stand a chance
Otis
Dozovic
put up a brave
fight,
 
but did not stand a chance

The advertised match for this week was The Mighty against Heavy Machinery in a tag team showcase. Only it had to turn into a handicap match owing to a backstage attack. Tucker Knight was taken out by unidentified attackers in the weight room prior to the contest. Otis Dozovic had no choice but to take on The Mighty, all on his own.

It must be said that Dozovic put up a great fight against the mighty odds (no pun intended). However, it was the heels who persevered in this contest, winning with a Northern Lariat. While all the odds point towards The Mighty as the attackers, that would be the easy answer, right?

Expect this storyline to play out over the coming weeks on NXT. It will be interesting to see who was behind this ghastly attack!

