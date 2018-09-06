NXT- 5 Points to Note (5 Sep, 2018)

Things got really interesting on this week's episode of NXT

NXT is always a splendid hour of action, isn't it? This week, we saw a few developments after the TakeOver that transpired, leading into the new season. How instrumental were these developments from the larger context? The coming weeks should reveal how all the pieces fit.

To me, this wasn't a bad week of action at all, in my opinion. The commentary in particular deserves a very special mention. As compared to the blandness of the main roster, the three men in the booth were animated and told a story across the packed hour.

I did find five points of note during the hour and I shall detail them for you in this very article. Let me know your thoughts about this week's action as well.

I am curious to know what you thought of this week's NXT episode!

#5 The champion stands tall

This week, we witnessed a truly triumphant return from Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane showed us just how tough she is during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV when she scored an upset against the toughest woman in the division, 'The Queen of Spades' Shayna Baszler. The brand new NXT Women's Champion made her way to Full Sail this week to take on Trish Adora in a non title bout. In almost no time, she picked up a big win with a flawless elbow drop.

Her victory celebrations had to be cut short as Shayna Baszler made her way back to the ring to reclaim her prize once again. As the women went to blows, Kairi Sane got the better of the exchange, on that occasion. I have a feeling these women are far from done with one another.

Can you imagine how far they've come since the finals of the Mae Young Classic? These two women are the foundation of the current NXT Women's Division and I'm loving every single minute.

