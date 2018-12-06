×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NXT- 5 points to note (5th Dec, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
499   //    06 Dec 2018, 10:32 IST

NXT made up for the weak programming this past week
NXT made up for the weak programming this past week

RAW was hard to sit through. SmackDown Live was better, but not a show that makes you proud to be a fan of sports entertainment. Thankfully, there is a brand under the NXT umbrella that does not insult your intelligence by serving you one hour of exciting action, every single week. This brand is NXT!

So many things happened in this episode, that it's not easy to keep track of it all. Therefore, for your convenience and reading pleasure, I've mapped out 5 points to note from the hour that was. I'd like to hear your thoughts on the current NXT product too.

The last TakeOver event was one to remember, and from the looks of it, the next one will be just as good as the last one was. This was just a building block, but a very significant one.

Here are 5 points to note from this week's NXT.

#5 Dakota Kai takes The Champ to her limit

The two women put on, quite possibly, the match of the night
The two women put on, quite possibly, the match of the night

Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai have had many encounters in the past. In each one of them, Kai has seemed apprehensive and reluctant to take on the submission specialist that is Shayna Baszler. Things seemed even worse for her when Baszler got Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to ringside, as her two corner women.

But this was a different Dakota Kai, who took the fight to Baszler and put on a match to remember, with her incredible skill. There were times where it seemed that she even had the match won. However, the Champ would choke Kai out to secure the victory.

When Duke and Shafir would launch a post-match assault on Kai, Io Shirai would show up, to help Kai out. This feud is far from over.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Matt Riddle Aleister Black WWE Points To Note
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
NXT- 5 Points To Note (14 November, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (17 Oct, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points To Note (7 Nov, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT: 5 Points to note (October 24th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
The 10 best moments from NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
5 dream debut opponents for Matt Riddle
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performers of NXT (October 31st, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (October 24th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 24th October 2018: Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (November 28, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us