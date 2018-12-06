NXT- 5 points to note (5th Dec, 2018)

NXT made up for the weak programming this past week

RAW was hard to sit through. SmackDown Live was better, but not a show that makes you proud to be a fan of sports entertainment. Thankfully, there is a brand under the NXT umbrella that does not insult your intelligence by serving you one hour of exciting action, every single week. This brand is NXT!

So many things happened in this episode, that it's not easy to keep track of it all. Therefore, for your convenience and reading pleasure, I've mapped out 5 points to note from the hour that was. I'd like to hear your thoughts on the current NXT product too.

The last TakeOver event was one to remember, and from the looks of it, the next one will be just as good as the last one was. This was just a building block, but a very significant one.

Here are 5 points to note from this week's NXT.

#5 Dakota Kai takes The Champ to her limit

The two women put on, quite possibly, the match of the night

Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai have had many encounters in the past. In each one of them, Kai has seemed apprehensive and reluctant to take on the submission specialist that is Shayna Baszler. Things seemed even worse for her when Baszler got Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to ringside, as her two corner women.

But this was a different Dakota Kai, who took the fight to Baszler and put on a match to remember, with her incredible skill. There were times where it seemed that she even had the match won. However, the Champ would choke Kai out to secure the victory.

When Duke and Shafir would launch a post-match assault on Kai, Io Shirai would show up, to help Kai out. This feud is far from over.

