With ten days to go until TakeOver, the action intensified

For the first time since I began writing this series, there are more than five points to note from NXT, based on this week's action. Unlike most other episodes, I felt like a lot happened this week. Perhaps a little more than was really necessary, honestly. The whole charm of NXT is generally how concise it generally is.

That said, it certainly wasn't a bad episode of NXT at all. It is clear that TakeOver in Brooklyn will be a fabulous event, based on the prelude that we're witnessing in the lead up to the show. SummerSlam had better watch out because the men and women of NXT seem ready to steal the show again!

This week, I will list five points from the events that unfolded with a special side note too. Let me know your thoughts about the show in the comments.

Do you think this TakeOver will be as good as the ones prior?

#5 NXT TakeOver Main Event Announced

The events in the main event spot led Regal to take an important decision

Johnny Gargano told Tommaso Ciampa recently that the only reason he was NXT Champion was that of Johnny Wrestling. Aleister Black did not take too kindly to this message and took out the man who cost him the Championship. The two men met in the main event in a match that was picking up steam. And then, Ciampa would ruin a great contest.

Of course, the three men unleashed a flurry of blows on each other than even spilt outside the ring. William Regal had to arrive from the back and get things in order once again. He stipulated that the three men will meet in a Triple Threat Match, at TakeOver.

With a real-life injury to Black since then, this match is up in the air for now. But on paper, this is certainly one of the most exciting main event matches in recent TakeOver memory.

