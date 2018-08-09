Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NXT- 5 Points to Note (8 August, 2018)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.53K   //    09 Aug 2018, 10:50 IST

With ten days to go until TakeOver, the action intensified
With ten days to go until TakeOver, the action intensified

For the first time since I began writing this series, there are more than five points to note from NXT, based on this week's action. Unlike most other episodes, I felt like a lot happened this week. Perhaps a little more than was really necessary, honestly. The whole charm of NXT is generally how concise it generally is.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

That said, it certainly wasn't a bad episode of NXT at all. It is clear that TakeOver in Brooklyn will be a fabulous event, based on the prelude that we're witnessing in the lead up to the show. SummerSlam had better watch out because the men and women of NXT seem ready to steal the show again!

This week, I will list five points from the events that unfolded with a special side note too. Let me know your thoughts about the show in the comments.

Do you think this TakeOver will be as good as the ones prior?

#5 NXT TakeOver Main Event Announced

The events in the main event spot led Regal to take an important decision
The events in the main event spot led Regal to take an important decision

Johnny Gargano told Tommaso Ciampa recently that the only reason he was NXT Champion was that of Johnny Wrestling. Aleister Black did not take too kindly to this message and took out the man who cost him the Championship. The two men met in the main event in a match that was picking up steam. And then, Ciampa would ruin a great contest.

Of course, the three men unleashed a flurry of blows on each other than even spilt outside the ring. William Regal had to arrive from the back and get things in order once again. He stipulated that the three men will meet in a Triple Threat Match, at TakeOver.

With a real-life injury to Black since then, this match is up in the air for now. But on paper, this is certainly one of the most exciting main event matches in recent TakeOver memory.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Cain Velasquez Aleister Black WWE Points To Note
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
NXT- 5 Points to Note (1st August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 25 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - August 1, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (4th July, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (27 June, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (6th June, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT - 5 Points to Note (16 May, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (2nd May, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II
RELATED STORY
5 match predictions for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us