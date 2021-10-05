5 NXT stars who should have been called up in the 2021 WWE Draft 

The 2021 WWE Draft is in the books, and the respective rosters of RAW and SmackDown have been shaken up once again.

This year's draft saw several members of the NXT 2.0 roster get called up to the red or blue brand for the first time in their respective WWE careers.

NXT 2.0 superstars such as Austin Theory, Ridge Holland, Xia Li, Aliyah, Mia Yim, and Hit Row were all drafted to either RAW or SmackDown.

It was reported before the draft that several names from WWE's developmental brand would be called up to the main roster.

This led to a lot of speculation as to which names could debut on RAW or SmackDown. However, now that the draft is over, some surprising names are still a part of the NXT roster.

Let's take a closer look at five WWE NXT 2.0 stars who should have been called up in the 2021 WWE Draft.

#5 Former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne

Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne is one of the most established superstars competing on NXT 2.0.

The Bruiserweight previously led a faction on the developmental brand that consisted of Ridge Holland, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.

However, Holland and Dunne recently kicked Lorcan and Burch out. This meant that the two British superstars primarily competed as a tag team on NXT 2.0.

But, Ridge Holland being drafted to SmackDown leaves Pete Dunne with no backup on NXT 2.0.

Dunne has competed in either NXT UK or NXT USA since 2017. It was recently reported that The Bruiserweight has signed a new contract extension with WWE. Many assumed this meant that Dunne would be called up to the main roster.

Considering his skill-set and experience, Dunne would've been a great addition to the roster of either RAW or SmackDown.

