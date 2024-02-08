5 NXT stars with promising main roster runs 

Over the years, NXT has been a launching pad for several of WWE's top superstars. Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and countless others have worked their way up by starting at the former black and gold brand. Even recently, WWE fans witnessed several NXT Superstars sign deals to be on the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, and Dragon Lee are some recent NXT superstars who have signed with SmackDown. However, apart from these three names, there are several other talents on the brand who could soon make their main roster debuts.

In this article, we will look at five NXT Superstars with promising futures on the main roster.

#4. NXT Star Lexis King

Since making his WWE debut on NXT last year, Lexis King has managed to captivate audiences. From entertaining promos to action-packed performances, King seems to have what it takes to succeed in the Stamford-based promotion.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see him receive a main-roster contract in the near future. Given he is the son of the legendary Brian Pillman, the promotion could create several interesting storylines that can also honor the legacy of The Loose Cannon.

#3. Trick Williams

After Carmelo Hayes moved to SmackDown, it would only be fair to see his former partner Trick Williams get a main roster call-up soon. Since pursuing a singles run, Williams has come a long way in his career. During this period, he also won the North American Championship.

Further, at the recently concluded Vengeance Day, Williams fought for the NXT Championship. While he did not win the match, he showed plenty of promise. Therefore, once his rivalry with Carmelo Hayes is concluded, it won't be surprising to see him on the main roster.

#2. Lyra Valkyria

On SmackDown's latest edition, Tiffany Stratton revealed that she had signed with the blue brand. However, Stratton might soon be accompanied by her rival, Lyra Valkyria. Over the last few months, Valkyria has grown to become one of the top superstars on the former black and gold brand.

The company has shown immense faith in the Irish superstar as she was booked to beat Becky Lynch for her brand's Women's Championship last year. A victory over a seasoned veteran like Lynch is indicative of the plan WWE has for her.

#1. Ilja Dragunov

Among all current superstars on WWE's developmental brand, Ilja Dragunov is a massive favorite to be called upon to the main roster. Many in the WWE Universe believe that if Dragunov is promoted to the main roster, he could have the same kind of success Gunther is having.

While that is something that will be seen, Dragunov has all the right prospects to become successful. From being decent on the mic to having phenomenal skills inside the ring, Dragunov could be the Stamford-based promotion's next big prospect from Europe.

