5 NXT stars Robert Stone should manage

Could Robert Stone really be WWE's next great manager?

NXT is full of stars - but Stone could make them even greater.

What could be next for Robert Stone?

There are many important figures currently enjoying a great run down in NXT, and one man that we believe to be an integral part of the brand going forward is none other than Robert Stone - formerly known as Robbie E over in TNA.

He's been doing a great job of managing Chelsea Green over the course of the last few weeks, and that trend looks set to continue as we look ahead to the remainder of 2020 and beyond. While the immediate future of NXT may be in doubt, we still think it's important to think about what'll go down once we're back into a normal routine.

Therefore, we thought it'd be a good idea to list a few stars who we believe could really benefit from associating themselves with Stone.

#5 Bobby Fish

He could be a star

We can understand why the idea of Bobby Fish being out on his own may make some feel uncomfortable, if only because he's been such a committed and loyal member of The Undisputed Era for so long now.

Alas, now that he's nearing his mid-40s, we feel like this is the time to pull the trigger on him becoming a singles star in NXT. He's never been the biggest talker in the world, but he does have the kind of heel look and persona that just seems to work.

Stone and Fish could have the kind of relationship that Heyman and Lesnar have - where we don't even really understand whether or not they get on or why they associate with one another, and yet, it just seems to do wonders for both.

Together, they could quickly establish themselves as one of the most dislikeable pairings in all of NXT - and that's hard to do.

