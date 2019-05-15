5 NXT Stars that are built for Main Roster success

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.11K // 15 May 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There have been continuing reports of unhappiness within the WWE locker-room over the past few weeks, and a lot of that has to do with the booking of stars, especially those that have come from promising careers down in NXT. For some reason, Vince McMahon is just struggling to create stars, despite the likes of Drew McIntyre, EC3, Andrade, Ricochet, Aleister Black and others all coming from NXT, and it's got many questioning how exactly one can get over in WWE these days.

This list won't be of the most talented performers in NXT, but rather the ones that will likely be successes on the main roster, and while we'd love to believe that Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream and others will do well, we just don't have faith in Vince McMahon anymore. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look down to WWE's two developmental programs and single out 5 stars that are built for success on today's RAW or Smackdown Live.

#5 Kassius Ohno

This is Ohno's second stint down in NXT, and while it's unlikely he'll never go beyond NXT or NXT UK, he's built for success on either RAW or Smackdown Live. He's a hard hitter with a great gimmick and a unique look, and given how dire the depth of legitimate characters in WWE's mid-card is, he'd slot right in and become a contender.

As Chris Hero on the independents, there was no bigger name, and while we'd love to see him get a main event run on the biggest stage in WWE, that's just incredibly unlikely given his past run with NXT. At the very least, Ohno deserves a title run on either NXT brand, and while he may not even get that, seeing him have classics with the young stars NXT continues to sign, will be very enjoyable to watch over the next year.

1 / 5 NEXT