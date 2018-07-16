5 NXT Stars who are ideal candidates to be the next Paul Heyman Guy

Tommaso Ciampa is ready, with or without Heyman.

Paul Heyman is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling today. Whether you are in need of a brief wrestling history lesson, or you just need a good laugh, Paul Heyman is your go-to guy. However, when it comes to the clients that he represents, all jokes are off the table and it is strictly business.

With the inception of the NXT brand, the entire landscape of the company changed. What was once merely a developmental system, has now become a destination brand for free agent wrestlers all over the world. Not only that, but NXT is one of the premier brands in all of professional wrestling today.

The current NXT roster is stocked, full of quality talent. Many, if not most of the stars on the active NXT roster are fully prepared and capable of not only making the jump to the main roster but actually turning heads and potentially winning championships. With this said, some of the incoming main roster Superstars could be in need of Paul Heyman's services. Whether they need a mouthpiece, or simply a person in their corner with good direction, Paul would be the man for the job as seen by the success of current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

So, who would be someone currently on the NXT roster that would benefit from having Paul Heyman on their side? Here's a look at 5 current NXT Superstars who could use Heyman upon arriving at the next level.

#5 WAR RAIDERS

Hanson and Rowe are ready for WAR!

Ray Rowe and Warbeard Hanson were at the top of the independent wrestling scene for several years leading up to their WWE signing. It was just four years ago that Hanson and Rowe first met, but initially as foes. Hanson defeated Rowe in the championship round of the 2014 ROH Top Prospect Tournament. The chemistry between the two monsters was undeniable, thus the reasoning for Hanson and Rowe to join forces, becoming the tag team we first knew as War Machine.

Throughout their short career, War Machine dominated everywhere from Ring of Honor, all the way out to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rowe even had a setback by way of a major motorcycle accident in August of 2014. Doctors initially had minimal optimism regarding whether or not Rowe would even be able to regain mobility in his arm, much less even wrestle again. It's also worth noting that three of the first physicians that Rowe spoke to could not even explain how Ray lived through the wreck.

Now as the newly re-branded War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe have hit the ground running, already dominating the current NXT roster. All signs point to The War Raiders spending very little time with NXT. If that is so, Paul Heyman could be the perfect mouthpiece for this championship duo.