5 NXT Stars who can win the WWE Championship in the future

Adam Cole, BAYBAY!

It is safe to say that NXT has been a huge success since its rebranding in 2012. Originally, NXT was a reality television style show where 8 contestants would try too win a WWE contract. But since 2012, NXT has become a developmental brand for the WWE with its own roster and storylines.

The fingerprints of NXT are clearly visible on all aspects of WWE programming today. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman; are just some of the stars to come out of NXT. In total, the brand has managed to produce 6 world champions.

And today the NXT roster might be deeper than it has ever been. It is even arguable that there is more talent in NXT than there is on the main roster.

So let us take a look at 5 NXT stars who can become the WWE Champion in the future.

#5 Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream is one of the most popular stars in NXT today.

In an era where everything in wrestling looks scripted and fake, The Velveteen Dream definitely feels like something original. Whether it be his flashy attire or unique mannerisms, The Dream definitely knows how to stand out from the pack.

It is impossible to watch him and not be reminded of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Just like Savage, Dream even uses a top-rope elbow drop named The Purple Rainmaker as his finisher.

On top of that, he is just 23 years old and has all the time in the world to develop his character further before moving up to the main roster. But judging by his impressive performances in recent months, that call-up might not be that far away.

