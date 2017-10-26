5 NXT stars who should move to 205 Live

Which Superstars should move to 205 Live to become the face of the brand as well as replace Neville as the main guy of the division?

Who will replace Neville?

As of writing, it has still not been confirmed about Neville's future in the WWE. The King of the Cruiserweights has been absent from the last few episodes of Raw and his return is unlikely. His departure leaves 205 Live with a big gap to fill.

In Neville's absence, WWE has moved ahead with Enzo Amore as the focal point of the division. He is a temporary fix and may not be able to carry the division on his shoulder for a long time. Eventually, WWE will have to replace Neville as he was the MVP of the Cruiserweight Division and replacing him would be a huge task for WWE.

With a plethora of talent available, WWE could attempt to fill the void created by Neville's departure. Here we take a look at five NXT superstars who can make the jump to the 205 live division.

#5 Hideo Itami

Injuries have derailed his career

Kenta Kobayashi signed with WWE NXT in 2014 under the ring name 'Hideo Itami' which means 'Hero of Pain'.

The Japanese Superstar was destined for big things in NXT, but injuries have derailed his career. A shoulder injury kept him out for a year and then a neck injury upon his return ruled him out for several months.

Itami is now back with NXT and was involved in the NXT Championship feud with Bobby Roode, but lost that feud, but is slowly working his way up the roster. Itami has the potential to be the face of the division. He is capable of replacing Neville on the 205 live roster and can deliver fantastic matches with the current 205 live stars.

The creator of the GTS, is one feisty customer in the ring and it would be interesting if WWE plays off the real animosity between Punk and Itami over the finisher's use.