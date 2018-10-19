5 NXT stars who were promoted too soon

There are many stars who should have remained in NXT much longer

NXT has become a fantastic foundation for the careers of some of WWE's biggest stars, the alumni of the developmental brand includes the likes of Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, and Charlotte Flair but it appears that for all the successful stars who have gone on to find their feet on the main roster, there are others who haven't been as lucky.

WWE has a conveyor belt system where many stars are added to the main roster and others are released on a regular basis, which means that there are many stars who should not have been promoted when they were. The timing of their jump to the main roster could be one of the reasons why they have been lost amongst the shuffle over the past few months.

#5. Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews has been wasted on the main roster

It feels as though Apollo Crews wasn't on NXT TV for very long at all, as soon as he reached his stride at Full Sail it was decided that he would be promoted to the main roster and he then made his debut the night after WrestleMania along with a number of other stars and was able to defeat fellow alum, Tyler Breeze.

Crews haven't been able to push himself into the main event scene during his two and a half year run on WWE TV, with his alliance with Titus Worldwide being the biggest thing he has been able to accomplish but even that has now come to an end.

Crews could have benefitted from spending some more time down in NXT so that he could work on his character since he is now embroiled in a feud with Elias, who's someone that WWE is hot on right now.

