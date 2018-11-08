5 NXT Stars Who Will Succeed On The Main Roster

Juan Paolo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

NXT is the developmental brand of the WWE. The future of the company is being honed there with some of the current and former champions coming through the system. Some of those WWE superstars include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, and many more.

It is the breeding ground of future Universal and WWE champions. The WWE's overall roster is the most talented in history and they will surely produce superstars who will carry the next generation. Even though it is difficult to do, as evidenced by the lack of true megastars, there are some down at NXT who could be successful on the main roster.

Here are the five NXT superstars who will succeed after getting a call-up. It should be noted this list only features male NXT superstars and anyone on the NXT female roster is not included.

#5. Adam Cole

Since getting signed by the WWE last year, Adam Cole has been very successful at NXT. On top of being the leader of The Undisputed Era, the greatest stable in NXT history, he is also a former NXT North American Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. Cole is also a future NXT Champion if he does not get called up to the main roster next year.

Speaking of the main roster, Cole could debut as part of The Undisputed Era or as a singles superstar. Without the trio of Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong by his side, Cole is will still standout. Just like all of the superstars on this list, he has the complete package to be successful on the main roster.

Being compared to Shawn Michaels is also a plus but his main asset is his ability to play as a babyface and a cocky heel. It also helps that Vince McMahon is a big fan of his, as reported in 2016. With the rumoured support of the boss, as well as Triple H, Cole could become one of the most successful NXT stars on the WWE's main roster for years to come.

