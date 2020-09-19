5 NXT superstars who could appear in the Gauntlet Eliminator match

Currently, Finn Balor is in his second reign as NXT Champion. After Karrion Kross had to vacate the title due to a shoulder injury, a Fatal Four-Way 60-minute Iron man Match was announced for the vacant championship that featured Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. The match ended in a tie between Cole and Balor, which resulted in a one-on-one bout, in which The Prince emerged victorious.

On this week's edition of NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that there was going to a Gauntlet Eliminator match to decide Finn Balor's first opponent for the NXT Championship. In the first-time-ever match, the Superstars of NXT will enter the ring every four minutes until there is one remaining. The performers will have to eliminate one another via pinfall or submission to be the last one standing.

At the moment, the NXT roster is stacked with talent. Kushida was the first star announced to be taking part in the battle to be the #1 contender for the NXT Championship. In this article, we present five more possible competitors who could be joining him in the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator match.

#5 Bronson Reed could be in the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator match

Bronson Reed was in the NXT North American Championship ladder match

Bronson Reed has been one of the breakout stars in NXT over the last few months. The Australian Superstar has become a more prominent feature on The Black and Gold Brand during 2020, being involved in matches against top stars such as Karrion Kross.

Reed was pushed to the forefront in the build-up to NXT TakeOver: XXX. The Colossal One defeated prominent NXT Superstars -- Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong -- to earn a spot in the ladder match that would determine the new NXT North American Champion. Damian Priest eventually won the match, but Reed was a standout in the battle and was involved in some huge moments.

Reed came close to winning multiple times but didn't quite manage the feat. However, he received praise for his performance at NXT TakeOver XXX. Bronson Reed has amazed fans with his unique move set lately, and it would be interesting to see him compete for a title shot again.