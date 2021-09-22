5 NXT Superstars who can get called up to the main roster in the 2021 WWE Draft

WWE has announced that the 2021 Draft will take place in October across two episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The first night of the 2021 WWE Draft will take place on the October 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX. The second night will take place on the October 4 edition of RAW on USA Network.

The two-night event will see the WWE main roster shaken up as superstars are assigned to either the red brand or the blue brand.

It hasn't been currently confirmed if the newly revamped NXT 2.0 will be involved in this year's draft. However, there are certain names on the WWE NXT roster that's ready to be called up to the main roster.

Let's take a closer look at five NXT Superstars who could get called up in the 2021 WWE Draft.

#5 Former WWE Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

LA Knight has had one hell of a year since signing with WWE in February.

Knight made his debut during the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pre-show shortly after signing with the promotion.

His most memorable feud has been with Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase over the Million Dollar Championship.

Knight defeated Grimes in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in June to capture the recently revived Million Dollar Championship. However, he quickly dropped the title to his rival at NXT TakeOver 36 in August.

Since then, the former IMPACT World Champion has floated around the main event scene on NXT, chasing the NXT Championship.

However, it has been widely reported that WWE is going with a "youth movement" for the revamped NXT 2.0, focusing on younger, developing stars.

At 38 years old, Knight seems ready and primed for the main roster. His physique and ability to talk is seemingly everything that Vince McMahon looks for in a RAW or SmackDown superstar. Therefore, Knight could be headed to Monday or Friday nights very soon.

