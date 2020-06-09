5 NXT Superstars Karrion Kross could target next

Karrion Kross had an impressive NXT TakeOver debut, will he go after another big Superstar soon?

Who will suffer the wrath of the The Herald of Doomsday in the weeks to come?

Karrion Kross could attack another established NXT Superstar soon

While most new Superstars in WWE look to make early impressions by taking on enhancement talents and underutilized Superstars, Karrion Kross arrived in NXT with a different plan in mind.

Before wrestling in the NXT ring in front of the camera, Kross decided to attack NXT’s biggest Superstar during a backstage interview to kickstart a rivalry that saw Tommaso Ciampa fight him at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

While fans had their money on Kross, no one expected the newcomer to defeat Ciampa so quickly and dominate him for most of the bout. Once the dust settled, it was obvious that Ciampa had been completely knocked out and his rivalry against Kross may have come to an end as quickly as it started.

Now that Kross has already run through a former NXT Champion, we can safely assume that he will continue to march ahead and show the world that he is one of the top guys on the Black and Gold brand.

With that in mind, there are at least 5 NXT Superstars The Herald of Doomsday could target next as he cruises on to become a dominant force in NXT.

Before you dive into the possible targets for Kross, check out what Tommaso Ciampa had to say regarding his feud with Johnny Gargano, his time in NXT, and sharing the ring with The Undertaker!

#5 Velveteen Dream

The Dream is not over yet

The Velveteen Dream has been one of NXT’s youngest and most consistent performers in the past couple of years. While the Superstar has failed to win the NXT Championship on several occasions, he has given fans a few matches to remember against top opponents like Aleister Black, Roderick Strong, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Dream recently lost what was his final chance to win the NXT Championship, and rumors suggest that he may be heading to RAW or SmackDown soon. While no one will mind Dream looking for new opportunities on another brand, we can always hope that he will get one final rivalry on the Black & Gold brand.

The Dream may have some time before he moves from NXT

Karrion Kross has already gone defeated one of the older Superstars of the roster and could target some fresh blood next as he looks to make a big impact at the right time. With that in mind, Dream could be in for another major rivalry as we could watch Kross attack Dream and stop him from switching brands for one final rivalry on NXT.

This would allow WWE to tell a great story for both Dream and Kross, and give the newer Superstar a chance to make another big impact against a fan-favorite before forcing him to leave NXT.

Dream is known to give him opponents great matches, and Kross could benefit from that as he is looking to make a great impression on the NXT Universe.

