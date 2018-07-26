10 NXT Superstars that are the future of WWE

EC3

Let's face it, the NXT product is miles ahead of the main roster. So much so, that it makes fans that much more excited when their favorite NXT Superstars get called up. That's why fans love matches like the Royal Rumble, you get to see superstars from past, present, and the superstars of tomorrow, all in one ring. The possibilities are endless with how many feuds and matches WWE could make when mixing the talent of established superstars and the newer ones trying to make a name for themselves. Here are 10 NXT Superstars that are the future of WWE.

#10 Tommaso Ciampa

Dubbed The Black Heart of NXT, Ciampa does extremely well being portrayed as a ruthless psychopath who doesn't care for anyone or anything but himself. If you want to know the true definition of heat, just watch a Tommaso Ciampa entrance. The audience doesn't spare him and quite often, they tear him a new one if you know what I mean.

He would fit well on the Raw roster, as they are lacking in top heels at the moment (seeing that they probably won't pull the trigger on a Roman Reigns heel turn any time soon). Though a lot of people don't watch NXT, he will most certainly carry that heat over to the main roster with him. He could even help boost the careers of stagnant main roster guys, having feuds with Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Roode, etc.

When he gets called up, anybody that he has a match/feud with (preferably a baby face), will be nothing but pure gold. The amount of hate he receives will clash with the cheers the audience gives for whoever he goes against and that is the key to a great career. You can do a thousand backflips but if the crowd isn't reacting, then you have a problem. Fingers crossed that Ciampa will be used right and have all the heat work in his favor.

