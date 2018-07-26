Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 NXT Superstars that are the future of WWE

Joshua Mckenney
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.65K   //    26 Jul 2018, 11:00 IST

EC
EC3

Let's face it, the NXT product is miles ahead of the main roster. So much so, that it makes fans that much more excited when their favorite NXT Superstars get called up. That's why fans love matches like the Royal Rumble, you get to see superstars from past, present, and the superstars of tomorrow, all in one ring. The possibilities are endless with how many feuds and matches WWE could make when mixing the talent of established superstars and the newer ones trying to make a name for themselves. Here are 10 NXT Superstars that are the future of WWE.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#10 Tommaso Ciampa

Enter cap
Enter caption

Dubbed The Black Heart of NXT, Ciampa does extremely well being portrayed as a ruthless psychopath who doesn't care for anyone or anything but himself. If you want to know the true definition of heat, just watch a Tommaso Ciampa entrance. The audience doesn't spare him and quite often, they tear him a new one if you know what I mean.

He would fit well on the Raw roster, as they are lacking in top heels at the moment (seeing that they probably won't pull the trigger on a Roman Reigns heel turn any time soon). Though a lot of people don't watch NXT, he will most certainly carry that heat over to the main roster with him. He could even help boost the careers of stagnant main roster guys, having feuds with Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Bobby Roode, etc.

When he gets called up, anybody that he has a match/feud with (preferably a baby face), will be nothing but pure gold. The amount of hate he receives will clash with the cheers the audience gives for whoever he goes against and that is the key to a great career. You can do a thousand backflips but if the crowd isn't reacting, then you have a problem. Fingers crossed that Ciampa will be used right and have all the heat work in his favor.




1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Adam Cole Aleister Black
Joshua Mckenney
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a writer and would like to use writing as a platform to showcase my love for sports entertainment through informative media. Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RopeBreakM Subscribe to my Youtube Channel: RopeBreak Media
5 best Superstars in NXT today
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars who will seemingly debut on the main...
RELATED STORY
6 NXT stars who will end up in the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Superstars Under Age 30
RELATED STORY
5 NXT stars who could become WWE legends
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Adam Cole talks carrying NXT after recent main...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT SPOILER: New NXT Champion crowned at tapings
RELATED STORY
Grading the Top 10 NXT Call Ups 
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars that you will see at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars on the current roster who would benefit...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us