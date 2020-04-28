5 NXT Superstars that should have been a part of Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

The Prince should be a part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On Sunday, May 10th, WWE presents its annual Money in the Bank event. With that event comes opportunities for six men and women to enter into those respective ladder matches. The problem, however, is at it stands, only members of the RAW and SmackDown roster will have an opportunity at the briefcase. After NXT's recent push as part of Survivor Series and in events such as Royal Rumble, the decision not to include them is quite peculiar.

Therefore, we believe it is important to explore potential options to have been included in the match that were a part of the NXT brand. Who among the NXT roster should have had an opportunity at the Money in the Bank briefcase?

#5 Velveteen Dream

After an injury that kept Velveteen Dream out of a number of different matches for the brand, he appears to be back. Unfortunately, he missed fairly significant matches towards the end of 2019, including TakeOver: WarGames and Royal Rumble.

Armed with a new sense of purpose and direction, the Velveteen Dream has engaged in several matches or confrontations with various talents in NXT. His recent feud with Adam Cole, along with his crossing paths with Finn Balor recently signal that he is being viewed as more than simply a persona.

His match quality and in-ring persona continue to evolve. Fans' admiration for him also continues to grow. With Money in the Bank, his inclusion would have helped those unfamiliar with him to see just what the hype is about. How would he fare against a smaller Daniel Bryan or someone larger in the match? It is an interesting option that could have been explored had he been included in the match.