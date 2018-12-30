5 NXT Superstars to look forward to in 2019

These superstars are the future of WWE

Over the past few years, WWE has invested in the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal and Becky Lynch to name a few. What all of the aforementioned have in common is that all of them have been world champions at one stage and the fact that all of them were credible NXT superstars as well. With NXT's growing popularity among the fans, it has become easier for WWE Creatives to push the upcoming and promising NXT superstars and help them transition better.

With almost the whole women's division consisting of female wrestlers who started off in the development show, NXT has adhered to the fans alike. Every Universal Champion to date, except Goldberg and Brock Lesnar has come from NXT (Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns) citing the fact that there a number of future world champions present in NXT at any point of time with the likes of Ricochet and Aleister Black capable of putting great matches on a regular basis.

With WWE is expected to draft in few bonafide NXT superstars to WWE after Wrestlemania, it gives an opportunity to other talented superstars to adhere to the fans and show their mettle. Here's a list down of the five superstars and stables who could see glory days in 2019.

#5 Bianca Belair

The self-proclaimed EST of NXT

Over the past year in NXT, there haven't been many female superstars who have been as dominant as Bianca Belair. She is a very gifted athlete and is evident in her numerous matches in NXT. The self-proclaimed EST of NXT, Belair is undefeated as of now and is one of four competitors eyeing for Shayna Baszler's NXT Women's Championship.

While Lacey Evans and probably both Kairi Sane and Baszler making the jump up to WWE in the coming days, Belair should be the face of the women's division with her evergrowing popularity amongst the WWE Universe. What makes her so popular is her oozing confidence and attitude to which the WWE fans have taken to with aplomb. With all the skills and attitude, Beliar just might be the next big thing in NXT and possible WWE in 2019.

