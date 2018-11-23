5 NXT Superstars that have already grabbed Vince's brass rings

aneesh raikundalia FOLLOW ANALYST

How far have any of them made it, take a headcount? NXT's failing to grasp those brass rings

Last weekend's NXT Takeover: War Games proved one thing that has been known for quite some time, the developmental brand is infinitely better than main roster programming. Even on a Wednesday night show replete with recaps of the event, it still managed to outshine the insipid RAW from Monday Night.

It echoes in that talent and the fact that management and creative on the main roster tries desperately to capture that same fizzle, with only a handful capturing lightning in the bottle. This makes it all the more disappointing that the shining beacons of NXT are more often than not relegated to half-baked, banal and inconsistent efforts to get over.

We can count the successes from NXT to the main roster on one hand and some of those only because fans decided to revolt against WWE's initial assessment of them. The very few that do make it from the transition, do so because they've managed in spite of the companies creative team, to grab at Vince McMahon's legendary brass rings and prove their mettle.

It, therefore, paints a worrisome sign for the fans, for a lot of the current NXT roster. However, there is hope for quite a few in what is possibly NXT's best and most Vince McMahon appeasable (which they sadly have to) roster.

Here are those top five bound to enthrall the flaky boss and keep him invested for a long time.

#5 Shayna Baszler

Baszler is going to blow up huge alongside Ronda Rousey and the Four Horsewomen

Since we don't want to jink too many NXT stars and Vince McMahon's such a ridiculously taskmaster, it's better to forego any honorable mentions. Instead, we begin outright with the Queen of Spades and current NXT women's champion.

It's clear in their current iteration that Vince likes his women's roster stars as tough and to show some grit in the ring. It's a hopeful sign that the pathetic Kevin Dunn is no longer in his ear, but who are we kidding. Such that Baszler especially if paired with or against friend Ronda Rousey, would make a perfect addition in the main roster.

She's the kind of killer heel that he would build the bad side of the division around, in contrast to a fast-talking Alexa Bliss. She provides as mentioned both a stern muscle for a heel Ronda or a fierce challenge for a face one. That friendship the key to mainstream viability that brings in the money.

If WWE's Crown Jewel fiasco has taught us anything, Vince loves the money and those that can mint it for him shoot straight to the top.

