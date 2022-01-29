5 NXT Superstars Who Could Be Promoted in 2022

Each year, NXT superstars are called up to the main WWE roster at several points during the year.

Typically, fans can expect these debuts after major events such as the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, a round of promotions may be imminent. Whether talent is added to RAW or SmackDown, the main roster would benefit from fresh faces, new characters and interesting matches.

This article looks at five NXT Superstars who may be debuting in WWE in the near future. When the year ends, there may be more than five, but those outlined below can be considered fairly safe bets.

With competition between wrestling companies being hotter than it's ever been, it will be important for WWE to continue to find ways to develop and grow talent from the earliest stages of their careers.

5. Former NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai

For over three years, Io Shirai has received just about every accolade there is to receive.

From being the brand's women's champion, as well as serving as one-half of their Women's Tag Team Champions, she's done it all and is more than ready to take her talents to the next level.

There could be several options for Shirai on the main roster. Naturally, she would be an automatic contender for either the RAW or SmackDown's Women's Championship.

She could help boost the lackluster women's tag team division and make a run for those titles. She has a history with Asuka, who is rumored to be returning, and it would be a logical fit to put them together either as partners or in a feud.

Whatever the creative team decides, Io Shirai is an easy pick to be promoted in the near future.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha