5 former NXT superstars who couldn't live up to expectations on the main roster

Finn Balor hasn't been the same after relinquishing the Universal Championship

Not everyone has the ability to be successful anywhere they go. While they have the passion and charisma but fail in places with different management.

Some wrestlers are great on NXT but fail on the main roster. They might not live up to the hype that was surrounding them when they debuted and fail on the main roster. Let us talk about five superstars who failed on the main roster, but were a big deal on NXT:

#5 The Ascension

A big deal only on NXT

Often dubbed as the next Road Warriors, Ascension was a big deal when they were on NXT. The team which consists of Konnor and Viktor even currently hold the record for longest NXT Tag Team Title reign(they held the championship for 364 days) before they lost the titles to The Lucha Dragons which also marked their first loss in NXT.

After losing to Hideo Itami and Finn Balor, they made their way to the main roster. But after two or three wins on the main roster, The Ascension got beaten up by the legends and starting losing all their credibility. Since then, they have rarely won a tag team match and if we talk about now, they don't even get TV time.

The team that was so dominant in NXT was wasted on the main roster.

#4 Bobby Roode

Was this the last time we are seeing him holding a championship in WWE

He already made a name for himself in TNA(now known as Impact Wrestling) as a former 2x TNA World Champion and a 6x Tag Team Champion.

He also shined in NXT, being undefeated for almost a year and even won the NXT Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura before holding it for over 200 days. He only lost two matches in NXT-against Drew McIntyre(he lost the NXT Championship) and the last match in NXT to Roderick Strong.

When he arrived on the main roster, things looked bright for him as he won the United States Championship. But he later lost all his credibility as a performer.

Later, he was drafted on Raw but again as a face. Since getting drafted, he has done nothing on Raw and has lost more matches than he has won. He has been lost in the mix and currently feuding with Mojo Rawley. WWE needs to realise Bobby Roode can play a heel role at its best and is not that great as a face.

