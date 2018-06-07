5 NXT Superstars who shouldn’t be called up in 2018

NXT is full of potential world champions.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 23:05 IST

While NXT is known for being the proving ground before Superstars are called up to the main roster, it's also become something of an unofficial third brand for WWE. Many fans around the world tune in to watch every single week on the WWE Network, and in comparison to Raw and SmackDown Live, you could argue that it's most well-rounded show the company produces right now.

However, as we all know, the big four pay-per-views often serve as the quarterly call-up time, and with SummerSlam and Survivor Series still to come this year, it feels like we're going to see a few more big changes down in developmental. Some will make sense and others won't, but for these five individuals, in particular, we think it'll be better for everyone if they begin 2019 as members of the NXT roster.

With that being said, here are five NXT superstars who shouldn't be called up in 2018.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa is a star

During his time with #DIY, you could argue that Tommaso Ciampa was part of one of the best teams in professional wrestling. Then, when he turned his back on Johnny Gargano, you could argue that he was one of the best bad guys in professional wrestling. As we approach the end of his feud with Johnny Wrestling, it's starting to feel like Ciampa is on the verge of becoming a true star in WWE.

However, while we'd like to see Gargano make the jump up to the main roster, that isn't what we want to see from Ciampa. It still feels like there's room for him to grow down in developmental, mainly because he more than deserves a shot at the NXT Championship. We'd like to see him capture the belt from Aleister Black, sending Black up to Monday Night Raw in the process.