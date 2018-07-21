5 NXT Superstars who will seemingly debut on the main roster soon

Drew McIntyre was recently called up to the main roster

The NXT brand was created so the upcoming stars of the WWE can hone their skills and earn some fan support even before their actual debut.

Since then, many superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre have made their main roster debut. Undoubtedly, all of these stars have earned a lot of glory on the main roster. NXT is also said to be the invention of the Cerebral Assassin - Triple H.

The yellow brand is now considered to have the best talent in the WWE, boasting of many skillful and charismatic WWE NXT Superstars. Many of these NXT stars might be heading to the main roster sooner rather than later. Here are the top 5 wrestlers in the NXT who will seemingly debut very soon.

#5 Aleister Black

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion

Aleister Black defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas last night at NXT Takeover: New Orleans to become the NXT Champion. Black has only been in NXT for almost two years and it seems that he has already turned a few heads, he has been labeled as the next best thing on the developmental brand.

Black was undefeated until December last year when he was pinned by Johnny Gargano en route to his match against Almas for the NXT Championship in Philadelphia.

Many onlookers thought that Aleister Black's reign would last much longer, but he was recently defeated by Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title.

It could be a good step in the right direction if the WWE is looking make Black's debut happen after the next Superstar Shakeup. The chances of his debut has been increased with him losing the gold. Aleister Black may be on his way to the main roster once his rematch clause has been used.

