NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV: Four Possible Endings for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa will defend his NXT title against Johnny Gargano at Takeover: Brooklyn IV

This Saturday night at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV, Tommaso Ciampa will put his NXT title on the line against his long-time nemesis, Johnny Gargano.

The two men have been locked into a bitter feud since the start of 2018, and have both scored pinfall victories over each other at Takeover events this year. Saturday's encounter, which is a last man standing match, is being viewed as a rubber match between the two men and should draw a line under their feud.

Except, this match wasn't the WWE's original plan. The originally scheduled match was a triple threat match featuring Gargano, Ciampa, and former NXT champion, Aleister Black.

This means that the company have likely had to change their plans for the match at the last minute, meaning we are likely to see a very different ending to the one that was originally planned. What will that ending be?

While certain sections of fans assert that Ciampa may be booked favorably in this matchup, and go over his arch nemesis once again, the professional wrestling rumor mill has been rife with banter that the WWE may possibly have a swerve in store for the WWE Universe come NXT TakeOver.

Let's take a look at four possible options--

#1 An interference

Tommaso Ciampa may get a helping hand at Takeover: Brooklyn

The score between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa currently stands at 1-1, with each man scoring a pinfall over the other at each of the last two Takeover events.

Saturday's match, for all intents and purposes, will be the duo's rubber match, and if they do decide to have a winner, then both men will need something fresh to do once the dust has settled.

One way to potentially prolong the duo's feud, and to give one of them something to do until they meet again, would be to have someone interfere and cost one of the competitors the match.

There are several options here, with EC3, who has had some issues with Johnny Gargano in recent weeks, being a potential candidate. If EC3 loses his match to Velveteen Dream, he could easily lose his temper, interrupt this match and cost Gargano the victory.

Of course, the interruption could also cost Ciampa his belt, the Sicilian Psychopath has made his fair share of enemies over the last few months, with his actions hardly making him the most popular superstar in NXT.

