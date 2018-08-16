Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV: Four Possible Endings for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.60K   //    16 Aug 2018, 02:35 IST

Tommaso Ciampa will defend his NXT title against Johnny Gargano at Takeover: Brooklyn IV
Tommaso Ciampa will defend his NXT title against Johnny Gargano at Takeover: Brooklyn IV

This Saturday night at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV, Tommaso Ciampa will put his NXT title on the line against his long-time nemesis, Johnny Gargano.

The two men have been locked into a bitter feud since the start of 2018, and have both scored pinfall victories over each other at Takeover events this year. Saturday's encounter, which is a last man standing match, is being viewed as a rubber match between the two men and should draw a line under their feud.

Except, this match wasn't the WWE's original plan. The originally scheduled match was a triple threat match featuring Gargano, Ciampa, and former NXT champion, Aleister Black.

This means that the company have likely had to change their plans for the match at the last minute, meaning we are likely to see a very different ending to the one that was originally planned. What will that ending be?

While certain sections of fans assert that Ciampa may be booked favorably in this matchup, and go over his arch nemesis once again, the professional wrestling rumor mill has been rife with banter that the WWE may possibly have a swerve in store for the WWE Universe come NXT TakeOver.

Let's take a look at four possible options--

#1 An interference

Could Tommaso Ciampa get a helping hand at Takeover: Brooklyn?
Tommaso Ciampa may get a helping hand at Takeover: Brooklyn

The score between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa currently stands at 1-1, with each man scoring a pinfall over the other at each of the last two Takeover events.

Saturday's match, for all intents and purposes, will be the duo's rubber match, and if they do decide to have a winner, then both men will need something fresh to do once the dust has settled.

One way to potentially prolong the duo's feud, and to give one of them something to do until they meet again, would be to have someone interfere and cost one of the competitors the match.

There are several options here, with EC3, who has had some issues with Johnny Gargano in recent weeks, being a potential candidate. If EC3 loses his match to Velveteen Dream, he could easily lose his temper, interrupt this match and cost Gargano the victory.

Of course, the interruption could also cost Ciampa his belt, the Sicilian Psychopath has made his fair share of enemies over the last few months, with his actions hardly making him the most popular superstar in NXT.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NXT TakeOver Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
WWE News: Latest Odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 
RELATED STORY
3 emergency ways to save the main event of NXT TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT SPOILER: NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV main event and...
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV: Five Potential Replacements for...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Original Plans for Johnny...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV - What should the Card look like.
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black pulled from NXT TakeOver...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE ran a poll to decide the stipulation for...
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover Chicago Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
NXT Takeover: Chicago II Report Card
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us